TORONTO Jan 5 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday as a selloff in the price of oil sent shares of energy companies tumbling and weaker copper prices weighed on some mining stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 106.89 points, or 0.72 percent, at 14,646.76 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)