BRIEF-New Gold announces pricing of $300 mln senior notes offering
TORONTO Jan 6 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday as shares of energy producers dropped after the price of oil tested new lows on concerns about oversupply.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 62.61 points, or 0.44 percent, at 14,330.09 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
MEXICO CITY, May 4 Suspected oil thieves killed at least four soldiers in two separate incidents in the central Mexican state of Puebla, the army said on Thursday, as emboldened organized crime moves deeper into the lucrative trade.