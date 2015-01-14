Nikkei steady in choppy trade; Toyota falls on weak forecast
* To rise past 20,000, Nikkei needs to attract new money - analyst
TORONTO Jan 14 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday after the World Bank cut its global growth forecast for the year, weighing on shares of every major sector.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 123.46 points, or 0.87 percent, at 14,063.70 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* To rise past 20,000, Nikkei needs to attract new money - analyst
* Verizon Communications to buy Straight Path Communications for more than $3 billion, after beating rival AT&T Inc in bidding war - WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2q53KVc