TORONTO Jan 14 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday after the World Bank cut its global growth forecast for the year, weighing on shares of every major sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 123.46 points, or 0.87 percent, at 14,063.70 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)