BRIEF-Delphi Energy Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.05
* Qtrly produced an average of 8,198 barrels of oil equivalent per day
TORONTO Jan 20 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as investors were relieved that China's fourth-quarter economic growth was not as weak as some had expected, but shares of energy producers slipped with the price of oil.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.65 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,347.15 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Qtrly produced an average of 8,198 barrels of oil equivalent per day
LONDON, May 11 Proposals by a G20-backed task force for companies to disclose how they manage climate risks would mislead investors and distort markets, according to research by analytics and data provider IHS Markit on Thursday.