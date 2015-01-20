TORONTO Jan 20 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as investors were relieved that China's fourth-quarter economic growth was not as weak as some had expected, but shares of energy producers slipped with the price of oil.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.65 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,347.15 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)