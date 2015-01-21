TORONTO Jan 21 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited Bank of Canada's rate decision later in the session and the European Central Bank's potential move to initiate stimulus measures on Thursday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 5.19 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,313.63 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)