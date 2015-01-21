BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Q1 GAAP shr loss $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TORONTO Jan 21 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited Bank of Canada's rate decision later in the session and the European Central Bank's potential move to initiate stimulus measures on Thursday.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 5.19 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,313.63 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Rambus - initiated accelerated share repurchase program with Barclays to repurchase about $50 million of common stock, with initial delivery of 3.2 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: