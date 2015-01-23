UPDATE 1-Marks & Spencer names industry veteran Archie Norman as chairman
LONDON, May 5 British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer has appointed Archie Norman, a veteran of the sector, as its new chairman, it said on Friday.
TORONTO Jan 23 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as choppy commodity prices weighed on shares of natural resource companies, offsetting a gain in the financial sector.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 14.22 points, or 0.1 percent, at 14,778.20 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, May 5 British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer has appointed Archie Norman, a veteran of the sector, as its new chairman, it said on Friday.
MILAN, May 5 Banca Popolare di Vicenza will pocket 21.3 million euros ($23 million) from the sale of a stake in Italian packaging company IMA, the lender said on Friday.