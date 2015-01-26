UPDATE 2-Athletics-Kipchoge runs fastest marathon, fails to break two hours
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
TORONTO Jan 26 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as investors remained nervous after the leftist Syriza party won the Greek election and said it would take on Greece's international lenders.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.08 points, or 0.1 percent, 14,765.27 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon time at the Monza circuit in Italy on Saturday, crossing the line in two hours and 24 seconds but missing out on an attempt to break the two-hour barrier.