UPDATE 1-Commodity trader Cargill expects grain glut to last long time
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows
TORONTO Jan 27 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, hit by concerns about the Greek election results and weaker copper prices, which pulled mining shares lower.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 105.95 points, or 0.72 percent, at 14,691.88 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows
* Invitation Homes reports first quarter 2017 results, sets 2017 guidance