TORONTO Jan 28 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as a decline in oil prices over concerns about increasing U.S. crude stocks hit shares of energy producers.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 44.84 points, or 0.30 percent, at 14,789.04 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)