TORONTO Jan 29 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, recovering after a sharp fall in the session, as gains in the price of oil helped support shares of energy companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 28.75 points, or 0.20 percent, at 14,631.63 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)