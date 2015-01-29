Coty posts bigger loss due to charges related to P&G deal
May 10 Beauty products maker Coty Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by restructuring charges related to the integration of the beauty business it acquired from Procter & Gamble Co.
TORONTO Jan 29 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, recovering after a sharp fall in the session, as gains in the price of oil helped support shares of energy companies.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 28.75 points, or 0.20 percent, at 14,631.63 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Ppg industries inc - PPG has reviewed AkzoNobel's May 8, 2017 response to PPG's revised proposal of april 24, 2017