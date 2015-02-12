METALS-Copper heads down as inventory, demand outlook weigh
SYDNEY, May 5 Copper prices dropped on Friday, compounding hefty overnight losses amid concerns about rising inventories and weakening consumption.
TORONTO Feb 12 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday as investors cheered a ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia, and shares of energy producers climbed with the price of oil.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 56.23 points, or 0.37 percent, at 15,207.73 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
MELBOURNE, May 5 BHP Billiton is facing pressure from two activist shareholders over its $20 billion splurge on U.S. shale oil and gas fields, but may resist calls to dump the business just as oil prices are sliding.