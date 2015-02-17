BRIEF-Libbey Inc reports qtrly loss per share $0.30
* Libbey Inc qtrly net sales $173.0 million, down 5.4 percent versus prior year, or down 3.3 percent in constant currency
TORONTO Feb 17 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday as weakness in oil and bullion prices weighed on shares of energy and mining companies.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 46.87 points, or 0.31 percent, at 15,217.94 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak)
* Pareteum reaches agreement with senior secured debt lender reducing quarterly principal payments providing cashflow flexibility