BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
TORONTO Feb 23 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday as weakness in oil and bullion prices weighed on shares of energy and gold-mining companies.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.32 points, or 0.22 percent, at 15,138.92 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.