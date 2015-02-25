TORONTO Feb 25 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, boosted by gains in Royal Bank of Canada after the lender reported quarterly results and a surge in Hudson's Bay Co after the retailer entered some real estate joint deals.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 52.62 points, or 0.35 percent, at 15,217.59 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)