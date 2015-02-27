BRIEF-PennyMac Financial Services enters amendment to master repurchase agreement
* Pennymac Financial Services - on may 3, through its units entered into amendment to master repurchase agreement, dated as of Dec. 4, 2015 - SEC filing
TORONTO Feb 27 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as higher oil prices helped support shares of energy producers and banks climbed after recently reporting quarterly results.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.93 points, or 0.26 percent, at 15,281.09 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak)
* Pennymac Financial Services - on may 3, through its units entered into amendment to master repurchase agreement, dated as of Dec. 4, 2015 - SEC filing
* SIFCO Industries, Inc ("SIFCO") announces second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results