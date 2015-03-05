BRIEF-Ignyta prices offering of 12.5 mln shares at $6.15/share
* Ignyta announces pricing of public offering of common stock
TORONTO, March 5 Canada's main stock exchange opened broadly higher on Thursday, helped in part by gains in the materials sector and forecast-beating results from Canadian Natural Resources, the country's No. 2 oil and gas producer.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.64 points, or 0.3 percent, at 15126.48. All of the index's main groups except for financials climbed. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* TC Pipelines LP announces 2017 first quarter financial results and agreement to acquire interests in iroquois and pngts