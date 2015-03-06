TORONTO, March 6 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as the price of bullion declined after a bullish U.S. jobs report, sending shares of gold miners lower and offsetting a gain in the financial sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.35 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,101.76 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)