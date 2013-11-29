BRIEF-Canacol Energy announces 2P Reserves of 85 MMBOE worth $1.3B BTAX and 13 year reserve life index
* Canacol Energy Ltd. announces 2P Reserves of 85 MMBOE worth US$1.3B BTAX and 13 year reserve life index
TORONTO, Nov 29 Toronto stocks were little changed on Friday after data showed the Canadian economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the third quarter but trading could be light with U.S. markets only open for a half-day following the Thanksgiving holiday. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index edged up 0.06 percent, or 8.03 points at 13,378.86.
* Canacol Energy Ltd. announces 2P Reserves of 85 MMBOE worth US$1.3B BTAX and 13 year reserve life index
* Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. reports fourth quarter, annual 2016 results and provides value creation plan update
* Didi to weigh $6 billion funding backed by Softbank - Bloomberg, citing sources