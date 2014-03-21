UPDATE 1-Telekom Austria's Q1 core profit slightly up helped by one-offs
VIENNA, April 24 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported a 1.5 percent rise in first-quarter core profit, helped by currency effects.
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday and was on track for a 1 percent gain for the week as gold miners recovered along with the price of bullion and telecoms also rose. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.27 points, or 0.18 percent, at 14,388.10 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
VIENNA, April 24 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported a 1.5 percent rise in first-quarter core profit, helped by currency effects.
* CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF ALL OF CO'S SHARES BY SABA & VECTOR CAPITAL, WITH AFFILIATES IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR ABOUT MAY 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: