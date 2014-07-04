TORONTO, July 4 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, trading not far from the previous session's record high as it was boosted by gains in financial and industrial shares in what was expected to be a quiet session with U.S. markets closed for the Independence Day holiday. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 31.97 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,239.08. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)