BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises completes acquisition of Federal-Mogul
* Icahn Enterprises completes acquisition of Federal-Mogul Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, July 17 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday as fresh U.S. and European Union sanctions on Russia weighed on global risk sentiment, while financial shares fell. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.51 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,213.83. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Announces pricing of $600 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes
* Orchids Paper Products Co - on January 19, 2017, co entered into amendment No. 3 to second amended and restated credit agreement dated june 25,2015