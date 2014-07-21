TORONTO, July 21 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, just off its all-time highs, with financial and energy stocks slipping as investors took a cautious approach to the Ukraine and Middle East crises. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 9.9 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,256.65 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)