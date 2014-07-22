TORONTO, July 22 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, once again approaching last week's all-time high as tensions eased in Ukraine, with industrial and energy stocks leading the push. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 33.82 points, or 0.22 percent, at 15,283.81 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)