TORONTO, July 23 Canada's main stock index rose slightly on Wednesday, helped by gains in telecom shares after BCE Inc said it would take Bell Aliant Inc private by buying the stake it does not already own in the company. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.50 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,318.63. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)