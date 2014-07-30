TORONTO, July 30 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, helped by data that showed the U.S. economy picked up more than expected in the second quarter, while shares of Cenovus Energy gained after it reported profit that more than tripled. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 53.83 points, or 0.35 percent, at 15,500.38 shortly after the opening bell. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)