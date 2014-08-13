Deutsche Boerse to buy back 200 million euros in shares
FRANKFURT, April 26 Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday that it planned to buy back shares totaling around 200 million euros ($218 million) in the second half of this year.
TORONTO, Aug 13 Canada's main stock index opened slightly higher on Wednesday amid a focus on geopolitical tensions, with gains in oil prices helping support shares of energy producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.53 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,291.76 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)
FRANKFURT, April 26 Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday that it planned to buy back shares totaling around 200 million euros ($218 million) in the second half of this year.
(Recasts with peso losses, updates prices) MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexico's peso sank to a more than one-month low on Wednesday on news the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump was considering pulling out of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). A senior Trump administration official said on Wednesday a draft executive order that would withdraw the United States from NAFTA, that also includes Mexico and Canada, was under consideration, confirming an earlier