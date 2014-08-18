UPDATE 9-British PM May calls for early election to strengthen Brexit hand
* Scottish first minister says vote a "miscalculation" (Adds new opinion poll)
TORONTO, Aug 18 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday as the risk of a further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine appeared to diminish, boasting gains in most major sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.75 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,344.99 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)
* Scottish first minister says vote a "miscalculation" (Adds new opinion poll)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.47 pct, Nasdaq 0.41 pct (Updates to early afternoon)