TORONTO, Aug 22 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will remain supportive of the economy was offset by worries about a possible escalation of tensions in Ukraine. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.76 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,539.33 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)