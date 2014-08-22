BRIEF-Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes
TORONTO, Aug 22 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will remain supportive of the economy was offset by worries about a possible escalation of tensions in Ukraine. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.76 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,539.33 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)
* Laredo Petroleum schedules first-quarter 2017 earnings conference call for may 4 and provides commodity derivatives update