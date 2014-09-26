BRIEF-Marathon Patent Group to purchase and sell 3.8 mln shares of stock at $0.70/share
* Marathon Patent Group, Inc. announces pricing of $2,660,000 concurrent registered direct offering and private placement
TORONTO, Sept 26 Canada's main stock index dropped on Friday as the market's selloff extended to a sixth straight session, led by declines in the financial and energy sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 55.68 points, or 0.37 percent, at 14,837.89 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged on Tuesday that his company would do all it could to prevent postings of incidents like Sunday's fatal shooting in Cleveland, which was visible on the social media site for two hours.