* KKR and Innovation Network Corp of Japan will tender joint offer for Toshiba's memory unit that would likely put them in pole position - Nikkei
(Corrects to show TD lower in early trade, not higher. Earlier story based on data error) TORONTO, Oct 1 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as weakness in the energy and industrial sectors weighed on the market, with a slip in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank also an influence. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.67 points, or 0.25 percent, at 14,923.84 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Hodgson)
April 21 A group of iHeartMedia Inc lenders has signed a cooperation agreement to oppose the debt overhaul of the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, presenting a threat to the company's bid to avoid bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter said.