TORONTO, Oct 2 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, slipping to its lowest in nearly four months, as worries about the global economic recovery and recent news of the first confirmed case of Ebola in the United States hurt investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 62.88 points, or 0.42 percent, at 14,742.56 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)