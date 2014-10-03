TORONTO, Oct 3 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday as bullish U.S. jobs data helped drive gains across most major sectors, but a rise in the U.S. dollar weighed on commodity prices and natural resource shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.67 points, or 0.15 percent, at 14,783.31 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)