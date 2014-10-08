TORONTO, Oct 8 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday as concerns about the global economic recovery and a weak outlook for oil demand weighed on shares of energy producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.63 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,578.78 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)