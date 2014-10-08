BRIEF-First Busey reports Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.41 excluding items
TORONTO, Oct 8 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday as concerns about the global economic recovery and a weak outlook for oil demand weighed on shares of energy producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.63 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,578.78 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Q1 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.41 excluding items
WASHINGTON, April 25 Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai on Tuesday said the top U.S. telecommunications regulator will launch a "comprehensive review" of regulations that restrict consolidation among media companies, potentially opening the door to a new wave of deals among broadcasters and newspapers.