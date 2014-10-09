US STOCKS-Wall St surges in relief rally after French vote result
* Indexes up: Dow 1.07 pct, S&P 1.02 pct, Nasdaq 1.14 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
TORONTO, Oct 9 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, driven by declines in every major sector, as sluggish economic data from Germany revived concerns about global growth. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 70.74 points, or 0.48 percent, at 14,595.73 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)
* Indexes up: Dow 1.07 pct, S&P 1.02 pct, Nasdaq 1.14 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Says addition of 70 new SEPHORA inside JCPenney locations and 32 expansions nationwide beginning May 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: