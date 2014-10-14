TORONTO, Oct 14 Canada's main stock index dropped to its lowest in nearly eight months on Tuesday after a dim outlook for oil demand growth weighed on the commodity's price and on shares of energy producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 106.75 points, or 0.75 percent, at 14,120.61 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)