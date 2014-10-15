TORONTO, Oct 15 Canada's main stock index dropped to its lowest level in eight months on Wednesday as sluggish U.S. economic data revived concerns about global growth and the price of oil remained under pressure. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 164.66 points, or 1.17 percent, at 13,872.02 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)