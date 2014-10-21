UPDATE 1-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
TORONTO, Oct 21 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as natural resource shares climbed on the back of higher commodity prices and investors digested data showing better-than-expected yet slowing economic growth in China. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.94 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,372.71 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.