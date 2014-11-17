BRIEF-American express co sees 2017 earnings per share outlook of $5.60‐$5.80
* Quarterly consolidated provisions for losses were $573 million, up 32 percent from $434 million a year ago
TORONTO, Nov 17 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday, with declines in resource shares offset by stronger financials, as investors processed data showing that Japan fell into a recession in the third quarter. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.64 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,849.74 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. announces share buyback program and change in central securities depositary