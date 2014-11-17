TORONTO, Nov 17 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday, with declines in resource shares offset by stronger financials, as investors processed data showing that Japan fell into a recession in the third quarter. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.64 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,849.74 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)