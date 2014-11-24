BRIEF-Nextdecade and Harmony Merger Corp sign definitive merger agreement valued at $1.0 billion
* Nextdecade and Harmony sign definitive merger agreement, agree to all-stock transaction initially valued at $1.0 billion
TORONTO Nov 24 Canadian stocks opened on a mixed footing on Monday, with resource stocks suffering sluggish prices, offset by gains in the railways, banks, and Hudson's Bay Co, which has outlined a $1.25 billion refinancing plan.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.1 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,089.03 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)
* Nextdecade and Harmony sign definitive merger agreement, agree to all-stock transaction initially valued at $1.0 billion
* Bank of America reports Q1-17 net income of $4.9 billion, EPS of $0.41