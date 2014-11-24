TORONTO Nov 24 Canadian stocks opened on a mixed footing on Monday, with resource stocks suffering sluggish prices, offset by gains in the railways, banks, and Hudson's Bay Co, which has outlined a $1.25 billion refinancing plan.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.1 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,089.03 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)