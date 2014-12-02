JetBlue operating revenue just misses estimates
NEW YORK, April 25 JetBlue Airways Corp on Tuesday reported first-quarter operating revenue of $1.60 billion, versus a consensus analyst expectation of $1.62 billion.
TORONTO Dec 2 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as a decline in Bank of Montreal after the lender reported quarterly results was offset by gains in the industrial and consumer sectors.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.41 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,631.73 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, April 25 JetBlue Airways Corp on Tuesday reported first-quarter operating revenue of $1.60 billion, versus a consensus analyst expectation of $1.62 billion.
* Quarter end advanced approach common equity tier 1 ratio 12.9 percent versus 11.6 percent