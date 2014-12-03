TORONTO Dec 3 Canada's main stock exchange opened slightly higher on Wednesday, as stronger energy and mining stocks offset declines in most other sectors, helped in part by more stable oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened up 18.25 points, or 0.12 percent, at 14,638.32. Seven of index's 10 main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)