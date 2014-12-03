BRIEF-Perrigo Sees FY 2017 sales $4.6 billion to $4.8 billion
* Perrigo announces restatement of previously issued forms 10-k and 10-q financial statements; announces select preliminary unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results
TORONTO Dec 3 Canada's main stock exchange opened slightly higher on Wednesday, as stronger energy and mining stocks offset declines in most other sectors, helped in part by more stable oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened up 18.25 points, or 0.12 percent, at 14,638.32. Seven of index's 10 main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)
* Perrigo announces restatement of previously issued forms 10-k and 10-q financial statements; announces select preliminary unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results
* Conagra Brands names Barry Calpino vice president of innovation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: