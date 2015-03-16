March 16 Canada's main stock index was little changed just after the opening bell on Monday, though shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International rose after the company increased its takeover offer for Salix Pharmaceuticals .

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.71 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,735.21. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Peter Galloway)