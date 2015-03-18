TORONTO, March 18 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as investors were nervous ahead of a Federal Reserve policy statement that is expected to provide clarity on the U.S. central bank's plans to raise interest rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 32.99 points, or 0.22 percent, at 14,865.54 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)