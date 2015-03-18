BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
TORONTO, March 18 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as investors were nervous ahead of a Federal Reserve policy statement that is expected to provide clarity on the U.S. central bank's plans to raise interest rates.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 32.99 points, or 0.22 percent, at 14,865.54 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.