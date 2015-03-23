BRIEF-GenOn Energy announces pricing and increases amount of offering of senior secured notes
* priced and increased amount of its offering to $550 million in aggregate principal amount of 10.500% senior secured first lien notes due 2022
TORONTO, March 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday as shares of energy companies climbed with the price of Brent crude oil and the materials sector benefited from stronger copper prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.15 points, or 0.28 percent, at 14,983.56 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* priced and increased amount of its offering to $550 million in aggregate principal amount of 10.500% senior secured first lien notes due 2022
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.