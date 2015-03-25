BRIEF-Farmland partners Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.01
* Farmland partners inc. Reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017; announces first quarter revenue of $7.1 million - a 52% period-over-period increase
TORONTO, March 25 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday as a weaker U.S. dollar helped fuel gains in commodity prices, pushing up shares in the energy and gold-mining sectors.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 52.78 points, or 0.35 percent, at 15,134.04 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak)
* Journey energy inc. Reports its first quarter 2017 financial results