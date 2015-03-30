BRIEF-Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
* Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
TORONTO, March 30 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, supported by gains in the energy sector after oil prices rose and a jump in Catamaran Corp after UnitedHealth Group Inc agreed to buy the pharmacy-benefit manager..
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.80 points, or 0.32 percent, at 14,859.22 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
NEW YORK, May 8 No. 2 U.S. exchange operator Bats said on Monday it plans to offer a cheaper alternative to the closing auctions for New York Stock Exchange- and Nasdaq-listed securities, taking aim at one of the busiest and most-lucrative trading periods of the day.