TORONTO, March 31 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, with resource stocks leading broad declines and Teck Resources falling more than 8 percent after it denied it was in merger talks with Antofagasta Plc.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 57.58 points, or 0.4 percent, at 14,850.81 shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main subgroups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)