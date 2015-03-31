MOVES-WH Ireland hired two senior executives in wealth management business
May 9 UK corporate broking and wealth management firm WH Ireland Group Plc hired two senior executives to strengthen its wealth management business.
TORONTO, March 31 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, with resource stocks leading broad declines and Teck Resources falling more than 8 percent after it denied it was in merger talks with Antofagasta Plc.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 57.58 points, or 0.4 percent, at 14,850.81 shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main subgroups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
May 9 Specialist insurer Markel International Singapore, a unit of U.S.-based Markel Corp, named Gustaf Kristiansson as marine underwriter.