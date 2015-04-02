TORONTO, April 2 Canada's main stock index climbed on Thursday as shares of energy producers shrugged off a decline in the price of oil and positive U.S. economic data helped drive gains in most other sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 47.85 points, or 0.32 percent, at 14,990.40 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)