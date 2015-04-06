Fannie, Freddie regulator says may have to retain earnings
WASHINGTON, May 11 The regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said on Thursday that he was willing to retain company earnings to stabilize the mortgage finance enterprises, if necessary.
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index rose shortly after the open, helped in large part by gold miners bolstered by rising gold prices, but weaker financial stocks tempered gains.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.07 points, at 15,024.80 shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with the materials group up 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, May 11 The regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said on Thursday that he was willing to retain company earnings to stabilize the mortgage finance enterprises, if necessary.
TBILISI, May 11 Bank of Georgia said on Thursday it had mandated JP Morgan and Renaissance Capital to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential lari-denominated Eurobond issue.