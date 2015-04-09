General Motors Canadian sales rise 16 percent in April
MONTREAL, May 2 General Motors Co on Tuesday reported a 16 percent rise in April auto sales for Canada, as demand for crossovers fueled the company's best April results since 2008.
TORONTO, April 9 Canada's main stock index opened broadly higher on Thursday, led by higher energy stocks, which were bolstered by rebounding oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 80.01 points, or 0.53 percent, to 15,293.61 shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with materials, the lone decliner, falling 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
