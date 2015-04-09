TORONTO, April 9 Canada's main stock index opened broadly higher on Thursday, led by higher energy stocks, which were bolstered by rebounding oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 80.01 points, or 0.53 percent, to 15,293.61 shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with materials, the lone decliner, falling 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)